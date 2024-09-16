Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.49.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $186.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

