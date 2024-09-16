Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,409,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 509,514 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $116,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $64,117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,397,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,220 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,759 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Alamos Gold by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,709,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,935 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,426,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,404 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.