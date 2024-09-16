Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Akso Health Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Akso Health Group stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Akso Health Group has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.90.
About Akso Health Group
