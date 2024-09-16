Aevo Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aevo has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Aevo has a market capitalization of $280.58 million and approximately $17.53 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 871,053,694.3284068 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.34853291 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $17,699,030.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

