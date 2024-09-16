Aevo Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Aevo token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aevo has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Aevo has a total market capitalization of $278.03 million and approximately $20.96 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000080 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 871,053,694.3284068 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.32582627 USD and is down -6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $19,040,572.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

