Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives $19.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

AKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,273,000 after acquiring an additional 776,121 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,741,000 after purchasing an additional 223,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,682,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,594,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,775,000 after buying an additional 1,192,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR opened at $22.97 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 950.00%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

