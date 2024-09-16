Abound Wealth Management Sells 453 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Abound Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.5% of Abound Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

QQQ opened at $475.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $470.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.36. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

