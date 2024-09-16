Abound Wealth Management Has $234,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Abound Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Netflix by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $697.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $660.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

