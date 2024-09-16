Abound Wealth Management Has $135,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Abound Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $923.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $897.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $833.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,574,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,077,248,051.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 451,900 shares of company stock valued at $418,732,178 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

