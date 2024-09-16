Abound Wealth Management Acquires 170 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 186,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 548,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,382,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $177.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.37 and its 200 day moving average is $171.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

