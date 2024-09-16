Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.13% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

