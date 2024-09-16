ABCMETA Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $19,272.36 and approximately $0.29 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,513.48 or 0.99769288 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013581 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000002 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.