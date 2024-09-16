AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.61

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.61 and last traded at $95.75, with a volume of 196383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AAON. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AAON Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.68.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,927 over the last 90 days. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAON

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

