98,796 Shares in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 98,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MN Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLDR opened at $50.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

