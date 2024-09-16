7,550 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:APTV opened at $68.95 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

