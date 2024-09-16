48,084 Shares in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,084 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Thermon Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THR. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
Thermon Group Price Performance
Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on THR. StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THR
Thermon Group Profile
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thermon Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.