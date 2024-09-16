3,213 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $186.18 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $188.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

