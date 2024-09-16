2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Short Interest Update

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

2020 Bulkers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TTBKF remained flat at $12.25 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. 2020 Bulkers has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.51.

2020 Bulkers Company Profile

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. 2020 Bulkers Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

