196 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Acquired by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.03.

GE Vernova Stock Up 4.8 %

GEV stock opened at $225.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $228.68.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.