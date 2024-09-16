1,557 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 85.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,018,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,673,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.9 %

Dollar General stock opened at $84.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $168.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.96.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.95.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

