113,658 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Bcwm LLC

Bcwm LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 113,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.7% of Bcwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 103,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,268,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,227,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after buying an additional 111,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.8 %

BMY stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.