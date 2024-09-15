XYO (XYO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $833,775.19

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $59.84 million and $833,775.19 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009417 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,159.03 or 0.99997317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013487 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000999 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00448885 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $940,067.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.