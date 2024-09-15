Wrapmanager Inc. Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $500.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $481.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.