Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,676 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 92,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 32,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KMB opened at $143.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $149.30. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.