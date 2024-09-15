Wrapmanager Inc. Has $330,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 12,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $366.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $359.87 and a 200-day moving average of $348.08. The company has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

