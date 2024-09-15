Wrapmanager Inc. Has $268,000 Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lantheus by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

