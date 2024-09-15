Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,978,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,845 shares of company stock worth $2,266,455 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

