Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires New Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BROS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,732.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,732.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,096,452 shares of company stock worth $35,018,776. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

