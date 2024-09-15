Williams Financial LLC Makes New $442,000 Investment in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ON shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $71.72 on Friday. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.07. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.44.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

