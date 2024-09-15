Williams Financial LLC Invests $3.53 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,330,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 68,604.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,207,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,059 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

CVX stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.73. The company has a market cap of $257.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

