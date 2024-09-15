Williams Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.28 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $47.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

