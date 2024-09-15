William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $33,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRI. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth $45,011,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,193,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Carter’s by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 461,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after buying an additional 185,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,897,000 after buying an additional 173,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,918,000 after buying an additional 170,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $88.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $564.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.