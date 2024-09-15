William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $36.59 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $36,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

