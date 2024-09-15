William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $35.77 Million Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,080,903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Old National Bancorp worth $35,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONB. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $55,808,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 363.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 348,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.76 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,935.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

