William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $32.68 Million Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.11% of Ecovyst worth $32,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 6,920.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecovyst

In other news, insider Paul Whittleston bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,023. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph S. Koscinski bought 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $30,091.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,252.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Whittleston acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,542 shares in the company, valued at $374,023. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecovyst Price Performance

ECVT stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $778.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.79 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ECVT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

