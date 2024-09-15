William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Commercial Metals worth $37,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,722,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 388.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 298,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after buying an additional 237,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after buying an additional 229,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,701.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 215,131 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Shares of CMC opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.24. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

