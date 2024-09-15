Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

