Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $20.12 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 3.0% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $20,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Novartis stock opened at $115.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.98. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

