Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,222 shares during the period. Illumina comprises about 1.7% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of Illumina worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,341 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 2.3 %

Illumina stock opened at $129.18 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $152.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.05.

Get Our Latest Report on ILMN

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.