WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,469 ($19.21) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.92) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
