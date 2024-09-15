WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 1,469 ($19.21) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.92) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get WH Smith alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WH Smith

WH Smith Price Performance

About WH Smith

The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,830.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,069 ($13.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,423 ($18.61). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,254.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,219.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20.

(Get Free Report)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.