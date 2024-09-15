Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Director Buys $34,850.00 in Stock

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe T. Ford acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,631.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEST opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $622.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $208.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 138,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 23.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at $35,416,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Further Reading

