Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Western Copper & Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WRN opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.97 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.84. Western Copper & Gold has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.66.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Copper & Gold will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold Corp ( NYSE:WRN Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

