WEMIX Trading 7% Higher This Week (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 7% against the US dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $366.37 million and $2.01 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 530,154,617 coins and its circulating supply is 410,560,793 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 530,139,587.37 with 410,545,763.12 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.89814223 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,994,310.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

