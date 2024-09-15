Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target to $15.00

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 636,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 127.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

