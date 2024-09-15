Wells Fargo & Company Cuts COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Price Target to $32.00

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDP. Wedbush boosted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is presently -109.26%.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Stories

