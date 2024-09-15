Wells Fargo & Company Boosts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $63.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SLG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 1.6 %

SL Green Realty stock opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

