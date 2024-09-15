Weik Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Weik Capital Management reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.9% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.3 %

WFC stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91. The firm has a market cap of $179.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

