Weik Capital Management Acquires 380 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,439,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16,180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,130,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,383 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVV opened at $565.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

