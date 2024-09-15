Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WEG Price Performance

Shares of WEG stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. WEG has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.

WEG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.