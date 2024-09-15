Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Update

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WEG Price Performance
Shares of WEG stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. WEG has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.
WEG Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WEG
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.