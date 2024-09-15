Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 385,228 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 263,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $93.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average is $88.69.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

